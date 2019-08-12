Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.22 N/A 6.61 3.83 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.83 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 24.92% and 23.21% respectively. Competitively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.