Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

As Asset Management businesses, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.43 N/A 6.45 14.61 Legg Mason Inc. 31 1.13 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northern Trust Corporation and Legg Mason Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $106.6, with potential upside of 13.50%. On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -26.24% and its average price target is $28. Based on the results given earlier, Northern Trust Corporation is looking more favorable than Legg Mason Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.