Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.62 N/A 6.52 15.04 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.55 N/A 2.00 9.61

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Invesco Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Invesco Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Trust Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and Invesco Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust Corporation’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus target price is $106, while its potential upside is 8.65%. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 21.67% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Invesco Ltd. is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 86.89% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Competitively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.