Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.35 N/A 6.45 14.61 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.80 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Northern Trust Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation has a 16.39% upside potential and an average price target of $106.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.