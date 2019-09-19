Comparing of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Both Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 12 1.91 N/A 0.69 16.50 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.35 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northern Technologies International Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Technologies International Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Koppers Holdings Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Northern Technologies International Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Northern Technologies International Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 33.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Technologies International Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 96.3% respectively. 16.74% are Northern Technologies International Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation has -23.62% weaker performance while Koppers Holdings Inc. has 60.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats Northern Technologies International Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.