Comparing of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)

Both North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.38 31.59 Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.12 N/A 0.10 229.70

Table 1 demonstrates North American Construction Group Ltd. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Baker Hughes a GE company seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to North American Construction Group Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes a GE company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 10% 3.2% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

North American Construction Group Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Baker Hughes a GE company has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company has 1.6 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baker Hughes a GE company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares and 99.99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. About 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Baker Hughes a GE company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 1.25% -0.25% 18.81% 21.06% 81.04% 36.29% Baker Hughes a GE company -0.92% -12.37% -9.51% -10.86% -36.27% 5.77%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Baker Hughes a GE company

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Baker Hughes a GE company beats North American Construction Group Ltd.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.