Comparing of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

This is a contrast between Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.57 N/A 5.51 25.73 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.45 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nordson Corporation and Flowserve Corporation. Flowserve Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nordson Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nordson Corporation’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Flowserve Corporation has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Flowserve Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nordson Corporation and Flowserve Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Flowserve Corporation has a consensus price target of $51, with potential upside of 20.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nordson Corporation and Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 0% respectively. 0.9% are Nordson Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nordson Corporation beats Flowserve Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.