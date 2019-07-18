Comparing of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 134 3.54 N/A 5.47 25.21 Dover Corporation 92 2.01 N/A 3.90 24.68

Table 1 highlights Nordson Corporation and Dover Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dover Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nordson Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Dover Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nordson Corporation and Dover Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2% Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nordson Corporation’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Dover Corporation’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Nordson Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nordson Corporation and Dover Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Dover Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $98.67 average target price and a 0.95% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Nordson Corporation shares and 90.3% of Dover Corporation shares. About 1.3% of Nordson Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dover Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than Dover Corporation.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Dover Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.