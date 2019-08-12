Comparing of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

As Shipping businesses, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.82 N/A -0.49 0.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -18.41 0.00

Demonstrates Nordic American Tankers Limited and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nordic American Tankers Limited and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -30.74% for Nordic American Tankers Limited with average target price of $1.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nordic American Tankers Limited and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 10% respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.