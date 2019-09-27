Comparing of Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.80 5.56B -0.11 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 49 2.14 4.24B 2.74 20.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nokia Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 108,806,262,230.92% -3.5% -1.3% Cisco Systems Inc. 8,668,983,847.88% 32.1% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.3 beta means Nokia Corporation’s volatility is 70.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Cisco Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nokia Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively the average price target of Cisco Systems Inc. is $55.3, which is potential 13.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nokia Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 77.7% respectively. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc. has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance while Cisco Systems Inc. has 27.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.