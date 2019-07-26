Comparing of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

We are comparing Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.10 N/A -1.96 0.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 0.81 18.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noble Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta means Noble Energy Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 59.96% at a $33.56 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noble Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.6%. About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 28.78% stronger performance while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has -5.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Noble Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.