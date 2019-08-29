Comparing of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.27 N/A -1.96 0.00 Apache Corporation 30 1.20 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 demonstrates Noble Energy Inc. and Apache Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noble Energy Inc. and Apache Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Apache Corporation’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Noble Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Apache Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Apache Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Noble Energy Inc. and Apache Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Apache Corporation 3 2 3 2.38

$30.4 is Noble Energy Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.88%. Competitively Apache Corporation has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 52.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Apache Corporation seems more appealing than Noble Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance while Apache Corporation has -6.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Apache Corporation beats Noble Energy Inc.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.