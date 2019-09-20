Comparing of Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

As Hospitals companies, Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobilis Health Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 6.93 The Joint Corp. 17 7.43 N/A 0.11 166.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nobilis Health Corp. and The Joint Corp. The Joint Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nobilis Health Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Nobilis Health Corp. is currently more affordable than The Joint Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobilis Health Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Joint Corp. 0.00% 116.2% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nobilis Health Corp. and The Joint Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobilis Health Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Joint Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively The Joint Corp. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 18.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.04% of Nobilis Health Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of The Joint Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 28.28% are Nobilis Health Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of The Joint Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nobilis Health Corp. -2.6% -5.26% -39.77% -68.5% -87.95% -67% The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12%

For the past year Nobilis Health Corp. has -67% weaker performance while The Joint Corp. has 122.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors The Joint Corp. beats Nobilis Health Corp.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The companyÂ’s healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides marketing services, patient education services, and patient care co-ordination management services to third party facilities and physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and managed 10 ASCs, 4 surgical hospitals, and 5 clinics. The company was formerly known as Northstar Healthcare Inc. and changed its name to Nobilis Health Corp. in December 2014. Nobilis Health Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.