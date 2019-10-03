Comparing of nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) and Its Competitors

As Semiconductor – Broad Line company, nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

nLIGHT Inc. has 92.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of nLIGHT Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has nLIGHT Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT Inc. 211,780,636.43% 4.00% 3.40% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting nLIGHT Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT Inc. 31.28M 15 55.35 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

nLIGHT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio nLIGHT Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for nLIGHT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.60 3.67 2.59

The rivals have a potential upside of 39.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of nLIGHT Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nLIGHT Inc. -5.9% -16.04% -37.28% -12.27% -55.17% -7.54% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year nLIGHT Inc. has -7.54% weaker performance while nLIGHT Inc.’s competitors have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

nLIGHT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, nLIGHT Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. nLIGHT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than nLIGHT Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

nLIGHT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

nLIGHT Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors nLIGHT Inc.

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.