Comparing of NIO Inc. (NIO) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) compete with each other in the Auto Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.12 0.00 Tata Motors Limited 13 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.02

Demonstrates NIO Inc. and Tata Motors Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO Inc. 0.00% 0% -131.2% Tata Motors Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NIO Inc. and Tata Motors Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tata Motors Limited 0 0 0 0.00

NIO Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.55, while its potential upside is 141.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.3% of NIO Inc. shares and 9.23% of Tata Motors Limited shares. About 52.52% of NIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIO Inc. -5.45% 33.46% -25.85% -53.49% 0% -45.53% Tata Motors Limited -11.81% -19.62% -35.87% -22.81% -49.92% -20.28%

For the past year NIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tata Motors Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tata Motors Limited beats NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.