Comparing of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Both Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 7 -4.71 15.98M -1.26 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 22 0.90 14.25M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 231,259,044.86% -6.9% -4.1% i3 Verticals Inc. 65,127,970.75% -1.7% -0.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, i3 Verticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 112.07%. On the other hand, i3 Verticals Inc.’s potential upside is 29.38% and its average target price is $25.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nine Energy Service Inc. seems more appealing than i3 Verticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of i3 Verticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. has -42.9% weaker performance while i3 Verticals Inc. has 18.55% stronger performance.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.