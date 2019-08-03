Comparing of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 21 0.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Citrix Systems Inc. 100 4.10 N/A 3.52 26.75

Table 1 demonstrates Nine Energy Service Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nine Energy Service Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Citrix Systems Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 176.36% for Nine Energy Service Inc. with average target price of $32.5. Citrix Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $102 average target price and a 9.04% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nine Energy Service Inc. seems more appealing than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Citrix Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Citrix Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Citrix Systems Inc.

Summary

Citrix Systems Inc. beats Nine Energy Service Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.