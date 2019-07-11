Comparing of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a 0.67% upside potential and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.