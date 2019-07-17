Comparing of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

We will be comparing the differences between Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.67% for Nightstar Therapeutics plc with average target price of $25.58.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares and 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.