Comparing of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) and People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Since Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 59 3.88 N/A 4.23 14.27 People’s Utah Bancorp 29 4.88 N/A 2.20 13.63

Table 1 demonstrates Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and People’s Utah Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. People’s Utah Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of People’s Utah Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and People’s Utah Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 11.1% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. People’s Utah Bancorp’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and People’s Utah Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 36.9% and 37.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, People’s Utah Bancorp has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% People’s Utah Bancorp 4.78% 8.69% 4.93% -9.34% -8.78% -0.46%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend while People’s Utah Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Nicolet Bankshares Inc. beats People’s Utah Bancorp.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.