Comparing of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) and Its Rivals

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has 37.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 11.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 12,086,067.45% 10.70% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 7.92M 66 12.72 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.70 2.00 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 42.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.95% 3.86% 7.72% 19.47% 17.23% 34.65% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.65 shows that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.