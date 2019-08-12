Comparing of Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 1.84 N/A -0.43 0.00 Discover Financial Services 76 3.34 N/A 8.54 10.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nicholas Financial Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nicholas Financial Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Discover Financial Services has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nicholas Financial Inc. and Discover Financial Services can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Discover Financial Services is $91.33, which is potential 8.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Discover Financial Services are owned by institutional investors. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Discover Financial Services’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc. has -19.42% weaker performance while Discover Financial Services has 52.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nicholas Financial Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.