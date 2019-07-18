Comparing of NICE Ltd. (NICE) and Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) and Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) have been rivals in the Computer Peripherals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE Ltd. 126 6.21 N/A 2.47 54.03 Radcom Ltd. 8 3.57 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see NICE Ltd. and Radcom Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 5.2% Radcom Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NICE Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Radcom Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NICE Ltd. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Radcom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Radcom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NICE Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NICE Ltd. and Radcom Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE Ltd. 0 4 3 2.43 Radcom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NICE Ltd.’s downside potential is -3.74% at a $142.71 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NICE Ltd. and Radcom Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.7% and 39.3%. About 0.11% of NICE Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.6% of Radcom Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NICE Ltd. -1.07% 5.23% 19.28% 17.33% 31.44% 23.08% Radcom Ltd. -3.08% 5.3% 11.04% -4.31% -57.72% 12.53%

For the past year NICE Ltd. has stronger performance than Radcom Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NICE Ltd. beats Radcom Ltd.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The companyÂ’s MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. It also offers QiCare, a customer care application that enables CSPs to view subscriber reports and understand the subscribersÂ’ behavior and the quality of services being used online; QVIP, an application that enables CSPs to monitor and maintain satisfaction for the subscribers; and QMyHandset, which enables identification of problematic handsets, and provides analysis of the cause of the problem. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.