Comparing of NIC Inc. (EGOV) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

We will be comparing the differences between NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 17 4.06 N/A 0.81 22.34 UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 16.07 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. NIC Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

NIC Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.20% for NIC Inc. with average price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of NIC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3% are NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year NIC Inc. has 45.35% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NIC Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.