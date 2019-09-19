Comparing of NIC Inc. (EGOV) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

As Application Software companies, NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 18 4.12 N/A 0.81 22.34 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.76 N/A 1.54 72.43

In table 1 we can see NIC Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SPS Commerce Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NIC Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NIC Inc. is currently more affordable than SPS Commerce Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NIC Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta means NIC Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NIC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NIC Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NIC Inc.’s downside potential is -0.24% at a $21 consensus price target. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 59.27% and its consensus price target is $78.33. Based on the data delivered earlier, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than NIC Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NIC Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 3% of NIC Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year NIC Inc. has stronger performance than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors NIC Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.