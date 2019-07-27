Comparing of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 88.19%. Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 210.63%. Based on the data shown earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.