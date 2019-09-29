Comparing of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 166,854,283.93% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 82.80% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.