Comparing of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 9.66 N/A -0.07 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.72% and an $25.5 consensus target price. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 194.99% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 90.8%. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.