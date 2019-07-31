Comparing of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.04 N/A -0.01 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 81.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 11.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.