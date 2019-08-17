Comparing of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Since NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 71.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 97.4%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.