Comparing of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

As Biotechnology businesses, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.06 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 56.35%. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 63.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 78.8%. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.