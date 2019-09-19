Comparing of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.07 N/A -1.30 0.00 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGL Energy Partners LP and Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NGL Energy Partners LP and Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4% Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6%

Risk & Volatility

NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NGL Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Ethanol Inc. are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. NGL Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGL Energy Partners LP and Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGL Energy Partners LP’s upside potential is 20.65% at a $17 average target price. Pacific Ethanol Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 320.82% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pacific Ethanol Inc. seems more appealing than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares and 42.7% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares. About 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61% Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13%

For the past year NGL Energy Partners LP had bullish trend while Pacific Ethanol Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGL Energy Partners LP beats Pacific Ethanol Inc.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.