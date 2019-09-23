Comparing of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) and Its Peers

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 6.30% 4.30% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare Inc. N/A 18 45.57 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

NextGen Healthcare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio NextGen Healthcare Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 4.00 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 95.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year NextGen Healthcare Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextGen Healthcare Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s competitors have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NextGen Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s rivals beat NextGen Healthcare Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.