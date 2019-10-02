Comparing of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Its Competitors

As Diversified Utilities company, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextEra Energy Partners LP has 86.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand NextEra Energy Partners LP has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners LP 96,107,960.10% -2.20% -0.40% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners LP 49.14M 51 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.89 2.20 2.50

$55.5 is the average target price of NextEra Energy Partners LP, with a potential upside of 5.15%. The rivals have a potential upside of 29.18%. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than NextEra Energy Partners LP’s competitors.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Partners LP’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP does not pay a dividend.