Comparing of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 199 5.97 N/A 7.04 29.42 Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.71 N/A 4.12 21.05

Demonstrates NextEra Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Duke Energy Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. NextEra Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Duke Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.22. Competitively, Duke Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Duke Energy Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Duke Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Duke Energy Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

NextEra Energy Inc.’s average target price is $224.67, while its potential upside is 1.25%. Meanwhile, Duke Energy Corporation’s average target price is $91.33, while its potential upside is 0.65%. The data provided earlier shows that NextEra Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Duke Energy Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextEra Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 62%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Duke Energy Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Duke Energy Corporation

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Duke Energy Corporation.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.