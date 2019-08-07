Comparing of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 42 2.65 N/A 2.51 14.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextDecade Corporation and Continental Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextDecade Corporation and Continental Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation has a -0.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NextDecade Corporation and Continental Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.9 consensus price target and a 88.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Continental Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation was more bearish than Continental Resources Inc.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.