Comparing of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Apache Corporation 31 1.27 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextDecade Corporation and Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation’s -0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Apache Corporation has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NextDecade Corporation and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30

Meanwhile, Apache Corporation’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 59.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextDecade Corporation and Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are NextDecade Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation was more bearish than Apache Corporation.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.