Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.98% for NextCure Inc. with average price target of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 6 factors.