Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|20
|263.06
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -4.98% for NextCure Inc. with average price target of $33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 6 factors.
