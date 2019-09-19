Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 325.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 209.80 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NextCure Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 10.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.