Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 314.66 N/A -2.18 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 28.91 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 14.26%. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -15.61% and its consensus price target is $2. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NextCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.