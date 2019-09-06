Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 342.49 N/A -2.18 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.57 N/A -3.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential downside is -20.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.