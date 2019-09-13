Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

We will be contrasting the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 317.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 255.33 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.90% for NextCure Inc. with consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.