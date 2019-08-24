Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 9.53%. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 233.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 33.4%. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.