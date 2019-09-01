Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|20
|263.06
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -4.98% for NextCure Inc. with consensus price target of $33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.