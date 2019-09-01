Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.98% for NextCure Inc. with consensus price target of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 6 factors.