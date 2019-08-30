Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Since NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 280.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NextCure Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -2.97%. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 522.22% and its average target price is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 24.3%. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NextCure Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.