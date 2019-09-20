Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We are comparing NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 319.10 N/A -2.18 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 12.90% at a $43.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 3.3% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.