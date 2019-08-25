Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NextCure Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.53% and an $33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.