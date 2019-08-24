Comparing of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential is 9.53% at a $33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 55.89% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.