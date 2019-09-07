Comparing of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Its Peers

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NexGen Energy Ltd. has 33.89% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NexGen Energy Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NexGen Energy Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NexGen Energy Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.80 2.40

The potential upside of the peers is 79.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NexGen Energy Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance while NexGen Energy Ltd.’s rivals have 25.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.’s competitors beat NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.