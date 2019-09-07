Comparing of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.51 N/A 0.04 191.63 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Nexa Resources S.A. and Paringa Resources Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nexa Resources S.A. and Paringa Resources Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Nexa Resources S.A. has a 35.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Paringa Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. Nexa Resources S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 73.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. was less bearish than Paringa Resources Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Nexa Resources S.A. beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.